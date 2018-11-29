Packaging solutions provider Multivac is set to unveil sustainable packaging concepts and labeling solutions for food sector.

Multivac will present sustainable packaging concepts and labeling solutions for fruit and vegetables, snacks and fresh cut products of all types at the Fruit Logistca 2019 event in Berlin, Germany, which will take place from 6 to 8 February.

The G 700 traysealer has been developed to produce tray packs with or without modified atmosphere, based on the product to be packed.

Multivac’s new traysealer is said to offer better flexibility when running different tray formats, and enables to achieve high level of output at maximum efficiency.

At the event, the company will present G 700 traysealer with a perforator to produce FreshSAFE packs for blueberries.

The traysealer has flexibility to perforate standard upper web during the packaging procedure to produce equilibrium modified atmosphere (EMAP) within the pack, enabling to extend the shelf life of packaged fruit.

The traysealer is said to run PLA trays produced from renewable raw materials. The L 310 conveyor belt labeler will be used to label the packs. It will be used to apply a D label to the packs.

Multivac will also present R 085 e-concept for packing treated vegetables in flexible film packs.

Part of the firm’s thermoforming packaging machines, the R 085 compact machine is an entry-level solution for hand producers and smaller processors, as well as firms that produce various packs in small batches for different food products.

The R 085 can be operated without water and compressed air, providing flexibly in the production room.

The company will also present multiple sustainable packaging that help reduce consumption of packaging materials and enhance recyclability at the event.

The new packaging concept, PaperBoard, will enable to produce MAP and skin packs made from paper fibre-based materials on thermoforming packaging machines and traysealers.

The carrier material will run in the form of either rolls or pre-cut sheets, while the end user will separate all materials into their respective parts and the paper backing will be used for recycling.