Packaging solutions provider Multivac is set to build a new production facility at Taicang in China as part of its efforts to better serve customers in the region.

Multivac has signed an agreement to create a new Chinese production company, which will be managed by Steven Shen in the role of CEO.

Shen has been working for Multivac since 2012, and was recently appointed as technical manager for the Multiva sales company in China.

Shen said: “Employing highly qualified personnel, we will produce on this site a range of machines in various output categories and for different functions within the packaging procedure, all of them produced to the Multivac quality standard.”

Multivac is planning the production of packaging machines and their peripheral components at the new site in China.

With production hall and office area of around 4,300m², the new facility will be used to produce thermoforming packaging machines, traysealers, chamber machines, peripheral components and spare parts for the Chinese market.

The Taicang facility will also include development and design departments, in addition to manufacturing operations.

Slated to be operational by the end of this year, the new facility is expected to create up to 100 jobs in the next three years.

Multivac Group COO/CTO and director Guido Spix said: “China is a significant market for us. This makes the establishment of a local production facility a logical step for us and a further stage in expanding our global production and sales network.

“Our objective is to achieve shorter delivery times for our customers and to be able to respond even more rapidly to the needs of local customers.”

Multivac China, which was established in 2008, has main office in Shanghai and subsidiaries in Beijing, Wuhan, Hongkong and Taiwan.

The firm also manages training and application center in Shanghai, as well as other in Beijing that is specialized in meat processing.

Multivac operates 12 additional production sites in Germany, Austria, Bulgaria, Spain, Brazil, Japan, Finland and the US, in addition to the planned factory in China. The firm has more than 80 sales and service companies across the world.