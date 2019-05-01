Multivac, along with LEIPA Georg Leinfelder and Koehler Paper Group, has developed a new cardboard composite for fresh food packaging applications.

The new cardboard composite, LEIPAflat, can be used for packing fresh food products such as meat.

Based on paper fiber packaging material, the new cardboard composite has been produced by using 90% renewable raw materials.

The packs have been designed to help end user to separate the cardboard backing from the plastic barrier layer and then keep it into the paper recycling.

LEIPAflat multilayer composite can be used on a thermoforming packaging machine for the production of skin packs, which protects the product and provides better shelf appeal.

Koehler, as a strategic development partner in the board sector, provides LEIPA with the material to produce LEIPAflat.

LEIPA flexible packaging commercial head Matthias Haux said: “This solution meets the high aspirations and demands of consumers, who are conscious of both quality and the environment.”

Multivac paperboard portfolio is comprised of a range of solutions, which can be used to produce MAP and vacuum skin packs from paper fiber-based materials.

The company, in collaboration with major manufacturers, has developed suitable packaging materials that can be run on standard machines.

Different functional layers can be used to produce packs from paper fiber-based materials, helping to meet the barrier requirements of multiple sensitive products.

Multivac films and consumables product manager Danny Köppl said: “This sustainable packaging solution, which was launched at FachPack 2018 and marketed under the MULTIVAC PaperBoard range, has already received a very positive reception from professionals in the trade.

“Now we are receiving a large number of enquiries from the market, particularly against the background of the EU Plastics Strategy, and these are coming not only from Germany and Western Europe but also from many other regions such as Eastern Europe, North America and Oceania.”

Multivac provides packaging solutions for food products of all types, life science and healthcare products, in addition to industrial items.

The firm’s product range includes vacuum chamber machines, traysealers, thermoforming packaging machines, labellers, quality control systems and automation solutions.