MPS Systems has appointed Voraustechnik and Arisen as new agents in Asia, which are expertise in label and flexible packaging print solutions.

The global agent network for MPS grew again with another two appointments in Asia. Locally representing MPS flexo, offset, and digital-hybrid printing presses are Voraustechnik in Malaysia and Arisen in China. Leading both appointments was George Tan, Area Sales Manager for MPS Systems Asia.

Established in 2008 by experienced printing industry entrepreneurs and technical experts, Voraustechnik represents numerous well-recognized global brands for print, converting, finishing, graphic accessories and consumables including Kama, Apex International, OneVision, BST eltromat and Techkon.

Ng Yam Kee, owner of Voraustechnik Sdn Bhd brings over 38 years’ technical expertise in the graphic arts and print industries, with vast knowledge and experience in manufacturing environments and flexo printing.

Also in Malaysia is headquarters for MPS Systems Asia, with a recent move to a new location in Bukit Jelutong with three floors of offices, meeting rooms, and a dedicated technology center soon to feature live demonstrations of the EF flexo press with full automation.

Arisen Printing Equipment Co., Ltd was established in 2010 to service both flexo and gravure printing industries. In addition to headquarters in Shanghai, Arisen has a branch office in Guangzhou and resellers throughout China.

With deep understanding of printing processes and support from leading industry suppliers Sandon Global, Troika Systems, CBG Acciai, Esterlam, Teknek, Recyl, Flexoclean, Dicar, and Rogers Corporation, Arisen partners with customers to provide top-quality solutions. Owner of Arisen is Gary Cui, a graduate in packaging engineering with extensive knowledge of flexo printing and anilox technology.

“Both Voraustechnik and Arisen represent MPS well in Malaysia and China, with technology expertise and an established customer base in the label and packaging industries,” said Tan. “It was an exciting first year of growth for the MPS Systems Asia team, with 10 local agents now supporting us throughout Asia.”

Source: Company Press Release