MPS Systems North America is set to unveil new EF SYMJET digital/flexo hybrid press at this year’s Labelexpo Americas event in Chicago.

The event will take place from 25 to 27 September.

The new EF SYMJET hybrid press aggregates the existing MPS EF flexo platform with an integrated Domino N610i inkjet engine, enabling converters to combine flexo and digital printing and converting options in one system.

MPS will present the live demonstration of EF SYMJET press with 13 colors, including 6-colour flexo and 7-colour inkjet.

The hybrid press is also provided with plate roller technology, which is developed specifically for the North American market.

MPS hybrid printing specialist Hans Poortinga will simultaneously operate and explains the features of the new system at the event.

Poortinga said: “The biggest advantage of hybrid printing, beside the lower turnaround time, is the opportunity to combine flexo and digital colours, converting and finishing — all in one pass.”

MPS’ EF SYMJET will serve as an alternative option for the customers expecting a system with shorter runs and better variation.

The flexo press can be aggregated and used integrated in-line or separately to work offline.

Developed for multilayered label and flexible packaging printing applications, the press provides in-line converting options such as multilayer label production, die-cutting, lamination and varnishing

The Domino digital unit uses Kyocera print heads to offer better resolution with up to six colours and opaque white.

It allows to run more labels across when running in pure flexo mode, with a 340mm web width on the Domino printer and wider web width of 430mm on the MPS press.

The automated Quick-Change die unit will help in quicker job changeovers. The change-over is completed through an automatic switch of the impression roller to the vacant slot.

MPS global sales and marketing director Eric Hoendervangers said: “The EF SYMJET hybrid flexo inkjet solution makes the impossible, possible — it provides converters with a range of new print potential and combines the best of conventional and digital technology, as well as operator focus that MPS is known for.”