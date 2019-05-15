Packaging solutions provider Mpac Group has acquired Yorkshire-based Lambert Automation for £15m to speed up innovation in the packaging solutions sector.

Established in 1973, Lambert is engaged in providing automation solutions to the medical and consumer healthcare markets. The Tadcaster, Yorkshire-based firm currently employs more than 160 people.

Additionally, the acquisition supports Mpac’s strategy to strengthen its position in providing full-line packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical, healthcare and food and beverage sectors.

Mpac said in a statement: “Lambert will enable Mpac to engage earlier in client’s investment cycles and offer a more comprehensive range of automation & packaging solutions and allows the business to enter the medical and healthcare product assembly and packaging market, fulfilling the expected increase in demand for wellness products.”

Mpac CEO Tony Steels said: “Lambert is a high-quality business with proven performance and long-standing embedded relationships with global blue-chip customers. Clear synergies exist in the market, technologies and supply chain which will provide our customers and potential new customers even greater confidence in the delivery of complete turn-key packaging solutions.

“Lambert entered 2019 with a significantly higher order book than the previous year and I am excited about the potential of the combined business and the momentum it brings to the fulfilment of our strategic plans.”

Following the deal, Lambert managing director Warren Limbert will remain with Limbert as the transaction offers growth opportunities with the existing Mpac business and access to its global sales and service infrastructure.

Commenting on the deal, Limbert said: “Our customers within the medical and consumer healthcare markets now expect a greater global service from their automation and technology partners and this move provides us with a differentiating product offering that covers the entire production needs of our clients.”

Mpac, which is established from the acquisition of Mollins and Langen, is engaged in designing, delivering and servicing machinery for the automated assembly and packaging of products across the food and beverage, consumer and healthcare goods and pharmaceutical sectors.