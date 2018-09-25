Mondi, a packaging and paper group, has announced that it is leading the industry’s response to public demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

At this week’s FachPack trade fair in Nuremberg, Mondi’s BarrierPack Recyclable will receive the 2018 German Packaging Award for the ‘sustainability’ category.

This fully-recyclable packaging laminate has already won the 2018 Plastics Recycling Europe Award for ‘Best Technology Innovation in Plastics Recycling’. Mondi sees increasing demand from customers everywhere for packaging solutions that are sustainable, reusable or recyclable.

Mondi Group communication and marketing director Sara Sizer said: “We are delighted to receive another prestigious award for our BarrierPack Recyclable. It’s a good example of how our innovation and application engineering teams drive and design the best packaging solutions for customer needs.”

Mondi also recently completed the joint development of another fully recyclable solution in partnership with customer Werner & Mertz, owner of the Frosch brand of cleaning products. This patented polyethylene mono-material pouch has detachable decorative panels and is 100% recyclable. Starting in 2019, it will replace conventional flexible packaging for Frosch products.

Mondi Consumer Goods Packaging technical services manager Jens Kösters said: “Our collaboration with Werner & Mertz shows, in the best possible way, how challenges can become solutions.

“We worked our way through an ‘innovation funnel’— testing different materials until we arrived at a designed-for-recycling concept that convinced everyone at each point of the value chain.”

Mondi’s FachPack exhibit will showcase a variety of innovative packaging solutions for customers from industries as diverse as automobile parts manufacturing and e-commerce.

Lightweighting is a critical factor in both industries, and Mondi is in a strong position to advise customers on the latest packaging materials and designs that will minimise weight and waste while maximising strength and product protection.

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, delighting its customers and consumers with innovative and sustainable packaging and paper solutions. Mondi is fully integrated across the packaging and paper value chain – from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions.

Source: Company Press Release