Mondi and Werner & Mertz are set to introduce a 100% recyclable pouch with detachable decorative panels.

The new recyclable pouch replaces conventional flexible packaging for Frosch products.

Mondi Consumer Goods Packaging technical services manager Jens Kösters said: “We worked our way through an ‘innovation funnel’— testing different materials until we arrived at a designed-for-recycling concept that convinced everyone at each point of the value chain. Furthermore, the concept offers clear benefits related to sealing strength and maximum filling volume.”

Mondi and Werner & Mertz, in collaboration with EPEA Switzerland, Der Grüne Punkt – Duales System Deutschland and Institut cyclos-HTP, have developed the new recyclable pouch.

In 2014, Werner & Mertz collaborated with Mondi for the development of new recyclable packaging solution.

The partnership intended to develop the new packaging solution, which can reverse-engineer and support every stage of the recycling process.

The patented pouch is free from glue or adhesive, and its spout and cap are also made by using polyethylene, which can be easily recycled.

Werner & Mertz Group packaging development head Immo Sander said: “If you want to avoid a ‘garbage in, garbage out’ scenario.

“the entire value chain must be aligned – from packaging producers through players in sorting and recycling to buyers of recycled material.”

