Mondi Corrugated Packaging has announced its plans to invest €30m at its Ansbach facility in Germany to boost its heavy duty corrugated portfolio.

The investment will see installation of a corrugator at the Ansbach facility, which will help to produce latest packaging solutions. The upgrades at the facility are expected to be completed in 2020.

In addition to increasing the plant’s production capacity per year, the investment is expected to allow the firm to broaden its product portfolio to service further export areas, enhance product quality and foster innovation.

Mondi said its new triple-wall corrugated board boxes will replace formerly used transport containers made of solid wood or metal, further reducing environmental footprint.

Mondi Corrugated Packaging COO Armand Schoonbrood said: “We want to extend our position as innovation leader in our industry, by broadening our portfolio in the Heavy Duty corrugated board segment.

“Going forward, we believe that applications for bulky goods in the building industry, agricultural sector and e-commerce, show good prospects in terms of the use and demand for sustainable corrugated packaging solutions.”

Capable of transport up to 20 car bonnets at a time, the Mondi corrugated boxes can handle up to 1,000kg weight when shipping engines or gear units.

Schoonbrood added: “Our customers come from a wide variety of industries, from automotive and component manufacturing, to OEMs, chemical and electrical polymer processing and mechanical engineering.

“They distribute products throughout Germany and all around the world and are key to a strong and successful German economy. Many of them are located in the South of Germany, close to the Ansbach plant.”

In 2018, Mondi has unveiled its plans to further invest €30m in its corrugated packaging facility in Bupak, Czech Republic, to better serve e-commerce customers in the region.

Mondi Corrugated Packaging is engaged in supplying corrugated packaging in Europe. It operates a network of 16 plants.

It supplies packaging solutions which range from standard transit cases and heavy duty containers to upscale consumer displays.