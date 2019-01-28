Molson Canadian, Molson Export, Molson Dry, and Molson Cold Shots will share a family resemblance, united by their founding narrative, in a phased Masterbrand rollout beginning January 2019.

Since 1786, seven generations of the Molson family have carried forward the legacy of brewing beer ‘The Molson Way’: using premium ingredients (i.e. Molson Canadian uses select BC hops and Alberta barley), made by Canadians, for all Canadians. In 2019, inspired by John Molson’s story and pioneering spirit, it was time to highlight the specialness and meaning behind the ‘Molson’ name, especially to a new generation of Canadian beer lovers.

Together with design agency BrandOpus and with input from the Molson family, the brand has revived certain Molson equities that had been lost over time. Every element across the new cases, cans, and bottles will pay tribute to Molson’s proudly Canadian roots and history, but in a forward-facing and timeless aesthetic.

“What a unique and humbling responsibility it is to uphold a heritage so rich. I’m proud to be a caretaker of this legacy, and to share the Molson story and its impact in our Canadian community,” says Joy Ghosh, Sr. Director Marketing at Molson Coors Canada. “This new visual identity – and supporting launch campaign – is not just about commemorating our 233-year history, but it’s about our drive to keep the legacy going. To act today, and inspire tomorrow.”

Inspiring tomorrow means building from John Molson’s trailblazing moves, which spanned well-beyond establishing what today is the oldest brewery in North America and 2nd oldest company in Canada. He bought shares from U.S. entrepreneurs to form the first fully-Canadian bank, spearheaded the opening of the Montreal General Hospital, funded the first railroad & steamship built in Canada, helped pioneer the bottle-return recycling program, and more in between.

And so in 2019, building from John Molson’s vision and commitment to community, Molson will deploy a new campaign, ‘History Is In Your Hands’. It will pay homage while, in parallel, looking forward – encouraging one and all to positively shape history through personal contributions, big or small. To elevate the potential in our own backyard, the Masterbrand will honour change-leaders like John Molson through exciting collaborations throughout the year, putting forward more of what makes Canadians proud of their fabric.

