Epson America has announced that MobileBytes, a provider of restaurant mobile POS applications, has added the Epson TM-L90 Plus thermal label printer to its lineup of previously certified Epson POS printers for its cloud-based restaurant POS management platform.

The rich functionality of MobileBytes’ platform combined with Epson’s POS printers helps address common problems in the restaurant industry such as order mix-ups, long wait times, and connectivity issues. The joint solution will be available in the near future through MobileBytes’ authorized resellers.

MobileBytes POS is a cloud-based POS system developed for tablets. On one powerful, simple application, businesses can integrate tableside ordering, kitchen display, electronic payment, delivery dispatch, self-order kiosks and many other features to simplify business operations and increase revenue.

The software is user-friendly and allows businesses to engage with their guests and control their own operations without having to go through third parties.

MobileBytes’ choice of Epson’s TM-L90 Plus Thermal Label printer is a perfect addition to the previously certified Epson TM-T88V, TM-m30 and TM-U220 receipt printers. The printers are adaptable to many different restaurant environments, including fast casual, quick service, bar/nightclub and others.

The option to print labels, barcodes and receipts as well as the high-speed functionality make these printers optimal for rapid deployment with a high level of sophistication and ease of use for single and multi-location restaurants.

Epson North America-channel commercial director Tom Kettell said: “We have a great relationship with MobileBytes.

“Together, we can address the unique needs of different types of restaurants who are often looking for ways to modernize their business and improve the guest experience.”

“Epson is a name people recognize,” said Dan Calderone, MobileBytes CEO. “Having POS printers that are well-known and reliable is important when pairing with a POS system and we are happy to have a partnership with a company that provides such assurance.”

Source: Company Press Release