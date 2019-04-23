PepsiCo has unveiled a new mobile-enabled hydration platform to meet the demand for smarter and more sustainable on-the-go beverage options.

Forming part of PepsiCo’s Beyond the Bottle efforts, the new hydration platform is a connected ecosystem that responds to the increase in consumption of low and no-sugar drinks, as well as focus on plastic’s effect on the environment.

PepsiCo’s new system allows consumers to stay hydrated with better-tasting beverages and digitally track their hydration, in addition to increasing the use of sustainable packaging.

Beyond the Bottle Ventures and SodaStream EVP Jim Andrew said: “This platform is a great example of how we are evolving our portfolio to provide more sustainable options for consumers to get personalized, great-tasting beverages.”

PepsiCo also intends to deliver more beverage options without single-use plastic bottles based on the advancement of Beyond the Bottle strategy.

The hydration platform features three components, including hydration dispenser, smartphone app and personalized QR code sticker for reusable bottles.

The new ecosystem helps users to set their own daily hydration goals for tracking automatically to achieve them.

PepsiCo’s new hydration platform also holds capacity to track the environmental impact with a unique count of plastic bottles saved with each pour and over time saves unique preferences such as favorite flavors and carbonation levels for future use.

The hydration ecosystem provides a variety of zero-calorie flavor, carbonation, and temperature options, which can be customized for every pour.

Consumers can create their preferred drink and save their favorites in the mobile app using iOS and Android devices for future pours.

This year, PepsiCo will introduce the platform at select workplaces, universities, and hospitality partners to access still and carbonated water, and both sustainable and customizable drink options.

PepsiCo Foodservice chief marketing officer Scott Finlow said: “This new platform addresses a number of trends we’re seeing resonate with consumers, including increasing concern for the environment and preference for refillable bottles, as well as desire for choice and personalization whenever possible.