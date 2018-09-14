Minuteman Press, based in North Palm Beach of Florida, is already setting itself apart from the competition and making plans to expand its offerings, after two months with its Xerox Iridesse production press.

Minuteman Press North Palm Beach owner Dennis Beck said: “The ability to add high-end features such as gold and silver metallics along with iridescent gradients and clear spot embellishments to any digital print project is a big differentiator for our print shop.

“Gone are the days of costly metallic inks and press washups to achieve high-end looks. We can do it all with fast turnaround times at affordable prices.”

Iridesse adds a new dimension to Minuteman Press’ print shop by bringing more digital enhancement services in-house using one press.

“We’ve been running the press for nearly two months straight now and it’s apparent that the new HD EA toner for this press renders an image that truly mimics lithography,” Beck said. “The quality and colors are simply breathtaking.”

Minuteman Press produces a variety of marketing and business collateral including business cards, brochures, invitations and presentation folders.

The first job the company ran on the press was a gift folder for a large spa, which required a specific metallic shade.

“Our customer wanted a distinct copper color throughout the folder, and we were able to very easily get the correct blend with Iridesse,” Beck said. “The press will continue to help us drive future jobs like this, ultimately allowing us to deliver new and higher-value services for our current and prospective customers.”

The company soon plans to target new application areas as well. It’s particularly interested in short run packaging for the retail industry, where high quality imagery and colors like gold and silver will make a big impact in the eyes of buyers.

Xerox North America operations president Mike Feldman said: “Providing customers with the right technology at the right time to help them grow their businesses is a top priority for Xerox.

“Minuteman Press of North Palm Beach prides itself on being ahead of the technology curve, and after initial conversations with Dennis about Iridesse, we knew his shop and Iridesse would be the perfect match.”

Source: Company Press Release