Mineral Fusion is unveiling a new look for its #1 selling, EWG VERIFIED™ natural cosmetics line that adds a contemporary appeal to its products that are known for their trusted quality and performance.

Their new visual identity showcases a modern, natural aesthetic in a fresh rose gold palette elevating the overall experience to match the quality of the product inside. The new look is a commitment to meet the broader consumers’ demand for non-toxic beauty products within the mass market that are healthy, affordable, and deliver the performance of a conventional brand.

“When it comes to our color cosmetics, our ingredients, formulas, and performance are proven superior,” said CEO and natural products pioneer Stacey Kelly Egide. “Now our new packaging is equally inspiring for the next generation of consumers ready to crossover from ordinary mass market and over-priced synthetic brands.”

Since 2007 Mineral Fusion has proved itself as a leader in natural cosmetics as the #1 selling brand. Now Mineral Fusion’s commitment to Making Beauty Healthy has extended its reach beyond the natural products industry and into the mass market.

Consumers who are becoming savvy about the health and efficacy of their personal care products, but expect the performance and overall appeal of a conventional brand can have it all. Clear EWG VERIFIE labeling on each carton speak to the transparency and trust Mineral Fusion provides for their consumer.

Consistent vegan and vegetarian statuses are easily identifiable in addition to the fragrance free, gluten free, cruelty free, and paraben free claims adorning each rose gold carton for the ever-more conscientious consumer.

Mineral Fusion and its new look provide a balance of beauty and health to meet the consumers’ need for non-toxic cosmetics without sacrificing the quality they’ve come to expect.

Consumers will now receive their cosmetics in the elegant rose gold cartons if placing orders through the company’s website, and they can expect to see the new cartons popping up in brick and mortar stores nationwide from late spring through the end of 2019.

