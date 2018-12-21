Mimaki USA, a provider of wide-format inkjet printers and cutters, today announced the availability of the 3M MCS Warranty on the company’s UCJV300 Series with LUS-200 inks.

The 3M MCS Warranty provides full, non-prorated protection for the intended life of each graphic, including fading, cracking, peeling and other aspects of the graphic performance.

3M offers this level of assurance based on its expertise in weathering technology and rigorous testing of ink and printer combinations. The 3M MCS Warranty covers up to eight years on some interior finished graphics and up to five years on some outdoor applications like vehicle wraps when using 3M media and installed using 3M guidelines.

Mimaki USA president Naoya Kawagoshi said: “Mimaki is excited that the 3M MCS Warranty is now available on the widely-successful UCJV300 Series when used with LUS-200 inks.

“This warranty adds value for customers of both companies’ products and solutions. Customers will be able to benefit from the high performance of the UCJV300 Series with LUS-200 inks, while also enjoying the additional security the warranty provides on 3M specific workflows.”

The UCJV300 Series printers offer in-line cutting capabilities and feature layered print technology, such as four-layer and five-layer for transitional or double facing images. Its prints are instantly cured at even the highest production speeds, allowing customers to quickly print and immediately move to the finished product.

Mimaki’s original LUS-200 inks, which were jointly-developed with 3M, can stretch up to 200 percent after curing without cracking. Designed for flexibility and durability, these inks are ideal for a wide range of applications, including those with curved surfaces like vehicle wraps and fleet graphics.

