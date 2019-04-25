Mimaki USA, a global provider of wide-format inkjet printers and cutters, has announced a strategic partnership with Gravograph, part of the Gravotech Group, a provider of innovative engraving, cutting and marking solutions for CNC rotary milling/engraving machines and Galvo and gantry laser systems.

The partnership allows Mimaki USA to distribute Gravotech’s products, including mechanical and laser engravers as well as engraving materials, throughout the U.S.

“People interact everyday with products produced on Mimaki and Gravograph solutions. From large industrial companies, sign shops, retails stores and more, our mutual customers develop products that can benefit from both offerings. Our partnership aims to enhance workflows all while adding to the strengths of our individual processes and ensuring our customers can continue to create high-quality products with ease,” said Michael Maxwell, senior manager at Mimaki USA.

“This is an exciting new partnership that will integrate complementary Gravograph laser, rotary engraving and materials solutions to the Mimaki portfolio of printing systems. Mimaki and Gravotech engineers have teamed together to seamlessly drive the Gravograph lasers through the Mimaki FineCut operating software to enhance their customers’ print and cut productivity,” said Dan Schimelman, general manager North America for the Gravotech Group.

Mimaki will begin offering several new bundles with their UJF Series printers alongside various Gravograph products aimed at printing, cutting and engraving. This will include producing dynamic and attractive ADA compliant signage. With this enhanced portfolio, Mimaki customers have the opportunity to design, deliver and succeed with easy-to-use workflows.

Bundles will be available from authorized Mimaki dealers starting in April 2019.

Source: Company Press Release