Industrial technology firm Milacron Holdings has agreed to divest its Uniloy blow molding business to Osgood Capital Group and Cyprium Investment Partners.

Uniloy produces blow molding and structural foam/web solutions for a wide range of applications.

Milacron president and CEO Tom Goeke said: “Uniloy has operated as a Milacron product brand since 1998, and we are confident it will continue to thrive under its new ownership in the years ahead.

“This divestiture is consistent with our decision to concentrate on our core industry-leading technologies including Milacron injection molding machines, Milacron extrusion equipment, Mold-Masters hot runner and control systems, DME mold components, and our CIMCOOL fluid technologies.”

Uniloy is claimed to be the only blow molding machine manufacturer that offers four unique blow molding technologies, as well as blow molds and associated tooling.

The unit’s core technologies comprise of UR reciprocating series blow molding machines, industrial blow molding machines, UMA accumulator head and UMC continuous extrusion solutions, as well as UMS shuttle machines and molds.

Its UR reciprocating series of machines can be used for the production of HDPE containers and parts.

Uniloy also produces UIB injection blow molding machines for the production of flash-free, high-precision finished containers. It also offers technical support, training, and in-plant service for all Uniloy equipment.

Subject to customary closing conditions, the deal is expected to be completed within the next 90 days.

Brian Marston will lead the new Uniloy organization as a president and CEO. At present, Marston is the president of blow molding and extrusion with Milacron.

Marston said: “The new Uniloy organization will continue to provide the same high-performance machinery, technical expertise and aftermarket support that our customers have experienced since the 1960s.”

Milacron is involved in the production, distribution and servicing of customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry.

The company product portfolio is comprised of hot runner systems, injection molding, mold components and extrusion equipment, as well as a range of advanced fluid technologies.