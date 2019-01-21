Metsä Board is further strengthening its packaging service teams on three continents – Europe, the Americas and APAC, with new design expertise following the appointments of Marko Leiviskä and Iiro Numminen.

Marko Leiviskä, Metsä Board’s new Graphic Packaging Designer, has a strong global background working for brand owners, converters and board mills. This experience has given him a unique perspective on how packaging can strengthen a brand and this role will allow him to combine his technical skills into design and brand strategy.

He moves to Metsä Board from OneMusketeer Oy, where he worked as an entrepreneur and head of design. He has experience of designing and conceptualising global campaigns for companies like Metsä Board, Stora Enso, Kotkamills, Walki Group and Woikoski. Before OneMusketeer, he worked for Konsepti Advertising and Drum Communications.

Iiro Numminen, Metsä Board’s new Structural Packaging Designer, has worked as a structural designer for almost eight years and has a deep knowledge of production methods related to the conversion of paperboard as well as digital tools.

He constantly seeks new innovative ways to use the fiber based materials. His latest innovation ‘Stretching Inner Part’ was chosen as the winner of Metsä Board’s Better with Less – Design Challenge in 2018. He moves to Metsä Board from the packaging design team at Pa-Hu Oy, a manufacturer of corrugated board and packaging solutions.

Says Ilkka Harju, Packaging Services Director, EMEA: “We are pleased to have extended our global Packaging Services expertise with the appointments of both Marko and Iiro. Both are highly experienced designers with extensive knowledge of the requirements for sustainable, efficient and high impact branding and packaging.”

Source: Company Press Release.