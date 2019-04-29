Metsä Board, a part of Finland-based papers, board, pulp, wood products manufacturer Metsä Group, has launched a new folding boxboard portfolio, designed to help brand owners and packaging converters.

Metsä Board said that the new portfolio would tackle big issues in packaging such as saving resources, reducing carbon footprint and ensuring product safety.

The new product range weighs less to be environment friendly and its improved design is set to enhance the brand appeal with its balanced visual properties.

Metsä Board SVP development Ari Kiviranta said: “Packaging of the future is all about creating better brand experiences with less environmental impact. It is important that we continuously develop new solutions to make packaging even more safe and sustainable.

“For example, improvements to our new High Yield Pulp have enabled us to further enhance our paperboards thus providing even further opportunities for brand owners to lightweight their packaging.”

The company claims that the new improved Metsä Board range offers a stronger performance for highly demanding purposes like food, beautycare, healthcare or luxury packaging and graphics applications.

The five grades of new box board include: MetsäBoard Natural FBB, MetsäBoard Classic FBB, MetsäBoard Pro FBB OBAfree, MetsäBoard Pro FBB Bright, MetsäBoard Prime FBB Bright.

MetsäBoard Natural FBB is an uncoated, rigid OBA-free grade to provide an on-trend natural surface for high end product packaging. MetsäBoard Classic FBB remains unchanged with the same stiffness and high yield. MetsäBoard Pro FBB OBAfree is presented with an improved OBA-free grade with high natural brightness combined with excellent printability.

In addition, MetsäBoard Pro FBB Bright is a multipurpose board featuring high brightness on top and reverse. MetsäBoard Prime FBB Bright combines brightness, a new bluish white shade, with high stiffness to offer sustainable luxury for high end packaging

The company said that the new improved grades are expected to be available for samples and trials from May 2019.

Metsä Board is a developer of premium lightweight paperboards that enable reduced environmental impact compared to conventional grades.