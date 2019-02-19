US-based technology solutions firm Metrofuser has introduced new branding and upgraded aftermarket packaging for its printer parts.

The new packaging system, dubbed ProPack, is designed for use across the company’s line of printer parts.

Part of a rebranding exercise, the new retail box will replace brown box to serve as a single and common identity for Metrofuser’s aftermarket businesses.

Metrofuser has collaborated with packing engineers to design packaging system to convey and extend brand quality while maintaining anonymity for its customers. Since 2003, the company has been focuses on improving quality and value at each level.

The ProPack system has been developed to protect printer parts post-sale, enabling the firm to provide container aesthetically able to set its product aside from the the brown box competitors in the industry.

The retail branded box design has been developed based on extensive research conducted with the firm’s global customer base.

During research, the company conducted research on different boxes and label options with various customers across North and South America.

According to the company, ProPack also provides a significant competitive advantage to resellers that are selling in a market filled with traditional brown boxed packaging.

The non-descriptive artwork enables to maintain anonymity for the installer and resellers while communicating better equity, said the company.

The ProPack packaging system will be used for various products of Metrofuser, including laser printer fuser, transfer belts, paper trays, transfer belts, optional paper feeders , maintenance kits and printers.

Metrofuser co-president Will DeMuth said: “The new packaging is clean, fresh and modern. It reflects the new brand identity and product quality. ProPack will protect blind drop shipping resellers as well as protecting our parts.

“We also know that every square inch on our customer’s shelves counts, so we are improving the size and orientation of our boxes too. Optimizing shelf space and reducing waste makes for a more customer friendly solution.”

Metrofuser produces printer parts, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users carrying out critical tasks.