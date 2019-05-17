METRO is announcing the adoption of its Packaging and Printed Materials Management Policy covering its corporate, food and pharmacy activities.

Building on the range of initiatives undertaken over the years, METRO is releasing out a framework to guide its teams and suppliers in the efficient management of its packaging and printed materials, including reduction and optimization. This major program will enable METRO to implement practices to reduce the use of resources, limit product losses and reduce waste generation, while contributing to the global movement to tackle single-use plastics.

Rooted in two established concepts, life cycle approach and circular economy, the Policy is based on the following four principles:

Reduce the use of packaging and printed materials

Implement optimal design

Select ecoresponsible materials

Facilitate recovery and recycling

“This new policy is the result of rigorous teamwork and is part of our approach to continuously improve our practices. We know that there is growing interest in packaging—and plastic in particular—among many groups, including our customers. We are confident that the measures we are putting forward will responsibly and effectively address these challenges,” said Eric La Flèche, President and Chief Executive Officer, METRO.

Commitments and actions

In addition to implementing the policy’s principles, METRO is committed to taking action in priority areas owing to their environmental impacts and volumes:

Reduce the number of single-use plastic shopping bags by 50% in METRO’s food and pharmacy banners by the end of fiscal year 2023;

Reduce overpackaging and single-use plastics in our food stores’ fresh sections;

Reduce the total weight of the paper used in the flyers for METRO’s food and pharmacy banners by 10% by the end of fiscal year 2022;

For our private brand food packaging, by the end of fiscal year 2025:

ensure that 100% of the packaging is entirely recyclable or compostable (fibres only)

ensure that 100% of the packaging includes sorting instructions

increase the proportion of postconsumer materials to 45%

Eliminate single-use plastic water bottles used by our employees in METRO’s administrative offices and distribution centres by the end of fiscal year 2019.

Source: Company Press Release