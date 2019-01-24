MetaShield has introduced a new fully transparent and nanotechnology-based coating, MetaShieldCLEAN, to protect cosmetic brands and packaging designs post-sale.

MetaShieldCLEAN is said to repel a significant amount of the stains, dust and dirt that commonly accumulate on consumer packaging during ordinary use.

The patent-pending coating is more suitable for the cosmetics industry, as it can enhance the look of the product even after post-sale.

MetaShield CEO Martin Ben-Dayan said: “Cosmetics companies understand that the package is their face to the world, and products that make consumers look fabulous should also look fabulous, even after purchase and everyday use.”

The new coating is formulated with low volatile organic compounds (VOC) and high solids content, serving as a better alternative to other aqueous or solvent-based clear coatings.

MetaShieldCLEAN can also be used for various other consumer products in industries, which require to maintain surface components clean.

The new coating can be applied to products such as electronics, vanities and makeup storage containers, appliances, as well as various sensors that are used in Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled products.

The team from MetaShield has tested the nanotech coating through applying to cosmetics packaging and exposing them to common sources of dirt, dust and staining agents, including blush, foundation, eye shadow, nail polish and permanent markers.

MetaShieldCLEAN-coated products were found to be easier and faster to clean in lab testing, in addition to repelling dirt and stains.

The company also noted that the new nanotech coating is more scratch and scuff resistant compared to standard coatings used by consumer packaging manufacturers in cosmetics and other industries.

Ben-Dayan further said: “Manufacturers realize that to maintain consumer loyalty, the high quality perception of their products also needs to extend beyond the point of purchase, and address the overall consumer experience.

“MetaShieldCLEAN enables designer cosmetics vessels to maintain their beauty and brilliant artistry well after purchase by dramatically reducing the accumulation of dirt and smears.”

Established in 2016, MetaShield has skilled research team specialized in identifying and integrating unique nanoparticles and other functional materials into custom formulas.