Meridian Adhesives Group has acquired industrial adhesives manufacturer, Evans Adhesive Corporation, for an undisclosed sum.

Meridian was established by Arsenal Capital Partners earlier this year as its new platform to serve global adhesives and sealants sector. Meridian acquired Epoxy Technology and Adhesives Technology Corporation in May this year, as well as W.F. Taylor in September.

Evans Adhesive president Rusty Thompson said: “Our customers will continue to receive the Evans Adhesive’s experience along with increased access to a variety of different adhesive technologies, additional technical resources and overall support from a larger platform.”

Established in 1900, Evans Adhesive produces products such as ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) packaging hot melts, pressure-sensitive hot melts and polyamides.

Evans’ packaging hot melt adhesives can be used as solid at room temperature and liquid at raised temperature. The application temperature will vary between 225°F and 425°F, based on the product application. Hot melts based on EVA can be used in a variety of coated and uncoated paper product applications.

Evans produces polyethylene hot melts and metallocene hot melts suitable for case, carton and tray sealing applications.

The company also provides various water-based, palletizing, and graphic arts and outdoor advertising adhesive applications.

Polyamide hot melts are used in high temperature applications and offer better resistance to oils and solvents, making them suitable to difficult to bond and low energy substrates.

Based in Columbus of Ohio, the company operates additional manufacturing facilities in Rancho Cucamonga California.

Meridian CEO Dan Pelton said: “Evans Adhesive’s portfolio of technologies, well-known brands and customer intimacy culture fits with Meridian’s philosophy and strategy. This acquisition adds another avenue for driving technology across the Meridian platform.”

Meridian is engaged in the manufacturing of advanced adhesives and sealants technologies. It has operations in Dalton of Georgia, Fontana of California, Billerica of Massachusetts and Pompano Beach of Florida.

The company’s product portfolio is comprised of specialty epoxy, polyurethane, and hybrid adhesives for the electronics, medical, construction, and infrastructure markets.