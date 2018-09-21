Mercury Print Productions has invested in Xerox Trivor 2400 high fusion inkjet press with color hike technology, in a bid to enhance its production operations.

Mercury Print president and founder John Place said: “To remain efficient and competitive in a market that demands personalized products at lightning-speed, we needed a press that could keep up with our needs without compromising quality.

“With the Trivor 2400 Press, we’re not only keeping up, we are taking on new work while balancing existing offset and cut-sheet digital jobs.”

The Trivor 2400’s continuous feed and state-of-the-art technology allows Mercury to integrate its automated POD workflow (E-Merx) to stream multiple jobs one after another. A hands-off workflow stream minimizes personnel and setup costs. Mercury has also seen double digit paper savings utilizing Trivor 2400’s High Fusion Ink, which allows for direct inkjet printing on standard offset coated stock without pre or post coating.

The Trivor 2400’s new Color Hike technology delivers quality that continues to move up the spectrum towards the offset benchmark—making inkjet even more accessible to a wider range of applications that have demanding quality standards, such as direct mail, books, catalogs and general commercial work. Trivor 2400 also gives operators the option to adjust drop size and vibrancy on a job-by-job basis to meet exact customer specifications.

For Mercury, the small footprint, easy installation and substrate flexibility of the Trivor 2400 were key factors in the decision to acquire the press.

The Trivor 2400’s High Fusion Ink not only allows inkjet printing on standard offset coated stocks but also on 100 percent post-consumer waste stock, allowing Mercury further flexibility.

Xerox North American operations president Mike Feldman said: “At Xerox, we work every day to remove the roadblocks that prevent our customers from migrating to inkjet technology.

“With the broadest portfolio of entry level continuous feed and cut sheet inkjet in the business, Xerox has the technology and commitment to ensure our customers’ growth and success.”

The Xerox Trivor 2400 High Fusion Inkjet Press with Color Hike technology is now available to order worldwide.

Source: Company Press Release