France-based digital printing and finishing equipment manufacturer MGI Digital Technology has integrated Memjet’s DuraLink printing technology into its new AlphaJET B1 Inkjet Printing and Embellishment Press for high-volume print and packaging markets.

The equipment is claimed to be the first 40-plus-inch sheet-fed press to integrate the DuraLink inkjet printheads, ink and modules.

Memjet said that it is also the first five-color digital printing system to offer decorative special effects like 2D/3D UV dimensional textures and variable embossed foil.

The AlphaJET press is being previewed at the All4Pack Exhibition in Paris, France.

Memjet general manager Eric Owen said: “The launch of the AlphaJET comes at a time when print markets are experiencing a high demand for inline digital printing, embellishment and finishing.

“To capture that opportunity, MGI chose the modular nature of DuraLink – it’s extremely fast speeds, 1600 by 1600 resolution and affordable cost — to develop an industry-changing solution. This is a valuable partnership for MGI, Memjet and the print market as a whole.”

The traditionally disconnected operational workflows like primer coating, printing and embellishment are merged and converted into a single functionality by the AlphaJET press.

MGI managing director Michael Abergel said: “Memjet has developed superb core technology with the DuraLink architecture and ink modules. In addition, their teamwork and technical support for the AlphaJET product has allowed us to quickly achieve unprecedented functional advancements.

“The AlphaJET has been designed to introduce a new model of printing, packaging and finishing productivity. For such an important product, we found an ideal business partner in Memjet. They understand the spirit of innovation that drives MGI.”

The new Memjet DuraLink ink, modules and printheads are used by the AlphaJET to print CMYK color impressions with 1600 dpi resolution. The UV inkjet technology is utilized by white and clear varnish inks for better convergence of digital-printing methods.

The range of high-speed ink deposition processes enables the AlphaJET to both print and embellish substrates like corrugated flute board, paper, plastic and synthetic at a speed of 1,800 B1 sheets per hour.

Owen added: “The partnership with MGI is the latest in a series of agreements Memjet has announced in recent months, we look forward to sharing more DuraLink developments throughout 2019.”