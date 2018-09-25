Memjet OEM partners continue to develop label printers with the features and functionality needed to produce high-quality and customized labels at an affordable cost, as the demand for digitally printed labels continues to rise.

These solutions will be on display at Labelexpo Americas 2018, where Memjet OEM partners will be showcasing their label-printing solutions. Labelexpo Americas takes place Sept. 25-27 in Rosemont, Illinois.

Memjet Technology desktop and mini-press systems general manager Kim Beswick said: “Today’s label providers are increasingly shifting from the production of high-volume, monolithic labels to digital solutions that can support short-run, variable label production.

“These providers must choose digital label printing solutions that keep up with these trends and meet the changing demands of their customers, all while fitting into their budgets,” Beswick continues.

“It’s exciting to see this wide range of Memjet-powered solutions, prices, and capabilities at Labelexpo Americas. Whether you are looking to print significant volumes of finished short-run labels or want a desktop solution that can easily fit into any business operation, Memjet-powered printers deliver the speed, quality and affordability label providers need to grow their businesses.”

Over the past year, Memjet’s partner community has expanded, resulting in innovative label solutions:

The Gallus Smartfire was introduced to much acclaim earlier this year. The Gallus Smartfire is a fully featured digital label press that requires a lower capital investment (Gallus booth 6150).

Konica Minolta will showcase a new Memjet-powered label printer, the PLS-475i (booth 5721) offered by Muratec, a Konica Minolta Company.

Other Memjet partners will be showcasing desktop and mini-press label printing solutions. These new solutions combine the market knowledge and creativity of OEM partners with the capability of Memjet’s VersaPass inkjet technology. The presses include features and capabilities of larger, more expensive presses in a scaled-down solution that is easier to operate and comes at a lower cost.

Visitors can see demonstrations of these Memjet-powered labeling solutions at the booths of these OEM partners, Afinia Label (booth 6455), AstroNova (booth 6125), IPT Digital (booth 1041), Lemorau (booth 6551), Vera-Vera Enterprises (booth 5214) and Xante (booth 6467).

For the first time, Memjet OEM partners will discuss their development with DuraLink, Memjet’s second-generation printing technology.

Colordyne (booth 6047) and PPSI (booth 6445) will be discussing how they will use Memjet’s DuraLink printing technology to develop new label printing solutions for high-volume markets.

Beswick concludes, “Whether you are a veteran at digital label printing and now searching for new short-run capacity or looking to be inspired with new ideas about how to economically break into the digital market, Labelexpo — and these Memjet solutions — will have you thinking creatively about new ways in which digital label solutions can move your business forward.”

Source: Company Press Release