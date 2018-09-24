Digital inkjet technology developer Memjet has announced new partnerships for its DuraLink technology for high-volume print and packaging markets.

The DuraLink platform aggregates advanced printheads, pigment ink, and flexible modules to help OEM partners develop solutions for high-volume commercial, packaging and industrial printing markets.

The company has signed new OEM partners, formed alliances with strategic primer and integrator companies and selected new personnel to meet the growing demand from customers.

Memjet, along with its OEM partner, will exhibit the developments at Labelexpo Americas event that will take place from 25 to 27 November in Rosemont of Illinois and Print 18 event that wil take place from 30 September to 2 October in Chicago.

Memjet has announced two partners, including Colordyne Technologies and PPSI, for DuraLink solutions.

Colordyne is a Memjet OEM partner, which is using the firm’s VersaPass technology in its various labeling solutions.

Colordyne is using DuraLink technology for the development of a print engine that can be used in different print applications. The firm will exhibit new label press at the event, which is expected to be launched in 2019.

PPSI is using Memjet’s DuraLink technology to develop an advanced modular writing system for labels, commercial and other custom applications.

PPSI will exhibit DuraLink-powered solution for printing labels, cartons and corrugated packaging applications at the event.

Liaoning Zheng Hong Basch Digital Technology is using DuraLink to develop the Leopard DL-2200 ink-jet printer, while UP Group is engaged in the development of DuraLink-powered color label printing solution.

In addition, Memjet established partnership with Michelman to develop a primer, which allows printing on coated offset stock and packaging materials such as folding carton and coated corrugated.

Memjet CEO Len Lauer said: “We’ve been in talks with dozens of OEM partners. These conversations are ongoing, and we are proud to announce four exciting partnerships. Further, we have made inroads with partnerships around primer developments and integrators that extends the economic value of DuraLink.

“Finally, we have hired a seasoned industry professional who is uniquely qualified to expand the DuraLink technology in the EMEA region. The Memjet team has accomplished a great deal in one year, and I look forward to even more success in the years ahead.”