MedTainer announced that 3 more Canadian Licensed Producers have adopted the MedTainer, bringing the number of LPs using MedTainers as either a packaging or promotional unit to 12.

These include Organigram, Aphria, Tilray, Aurora, CANNMART, James E. Wagner Cultivation and 6 other major LPs.

It has been the company’s goal to provide a compliant, child-safe pre-packaging solution for cultivators to successfully inventory fresh cannabis. MedTainer is very close to achieving that goal and intends to announce which of the LPs will begin utilizing the MedTainer in other ways than promotion or direct retail in the very near future.

LPs are seeing the Medtainer as an innovative, multi-functional container that can be featured in retail establishments, including large pharmacy chains and box stores.

The US will probably change the current Schedule 1 designation for cannabis, possibly by late this spring. Many of the Canadian operators that MedTainer is doing business with already have distribution networks prepared and, in some cases, operating in the US.

Since the potential of that market is 10 times as large as the Canadian market MedTainer is in a unique position to dominate the US pre-packaging and retail market, having worked hard to anticipate what US Federal compliancy issues would be and proving what might be that business model in Canada with its LP partners.

Source: Company Press Release.