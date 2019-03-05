Veestro, a plant-based meal delivery company, has introduced 100% recyclable packaging to reduce impact on the environment.

Veestro is now packing its meal products in compostable carton trays or recyclable BPA-free plastic pouches. The new packaging is also added with curbside-recyclable insulation.

Veestro said it already reduced food waste by offering 100% plant-based frozen meals and its move to 100% recyclable packaging brings eco-friendly mission full circle.

The firm has also opened a new East Coast distribution center in New Castle, Delaware, to meet the requirements of consumers.

The new distribution center enables the brand to ship their chef-prepared and plant-based meals anywhere in the US within three days.

New Castle center is the first shipping center outside of the firm’s headquarters located in Los Angeles of California.

Veestro co-founder and CMO Monica Klausner said: “We’ve tested many different options over the years to shift to 100% recyclable packaging and we’re thrilled about our second facility as it was an integral part in officially allowing us to make the shift.

“Shipping from both coasts significantly cut down our transit times, allowing for less packaging to keep our meals frozen upon arrival. Our customers will also receive their orders in three days or less now, so it’s truly a win-win.”

The two brand announcements show the firm’s commitment towards growth and advancement in protecting the environment.

Veestro also noted that environmental protection and sustainability are significant componenets of its brand mission.

Veestro co-founder and CEO Mark Fachler said: “This has been a business objective of ours since launching in 2013. We’re looking forward to continuing to reduce our carbon footprint and make an overall difference in the meal delivery industry in the years to come.”

Since 2013, Veestro has been delivering frozen and plant-based meals to consumers across the US. Its meal products are made with organic ingredients, as well as preservative-free and high in protein and fiber.