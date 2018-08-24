Compelo packaging is using cookies

ContinueLearn More
Close
24 Aug 2018
News

Maverick grows sales in Lithuania

By Compelo Staff Writer
Continue reading

Recommended companies

Global bag-in-box packaging machine provider Maverick has announced growing sales expansion into Lithuania.

Maverick
Image: Maverick has announced growing sales expansion into Lithuania. Photo: courtesy of Liqui-Box.

The Maverick single lane Dream Machine is being sold to AZ PACK, based in Kaunas, Lithuania. The installation of the new Maverick bag-in-box equipment is slated to begin later this summer in AZ Packs manufacturing facility.

This new single-lane Dream Machine will deliver increased capacity, improved operational efficiency and quality to AZ Pack’s growing business.

Maverick was founded in 1999 with the vision to be the leading equipment provider for bag-in-box making machinery globally.

Maverick general manager Andrew Slater said: “We’ve seen growth in demand for our bag-in-box machines since Maverick was founded.

“and it’s fantastic to see demand for our innovative bag-in-box machines continue to grow in emerging markets around the world. We develop every Maverick machine with features that compliment our customers production demands.”

When Sergej Trestin, CEO at AZ Pack started looking for an equipment supplier to support the companies growing needs it didn’t take him long to settle on Maverick as the selected supplier. “ The team at Maverick exhibited a very high level of professionalism“ said Mr. Trestin, “The expertise in machinery for bag-in-box set Maverick apart as an innovation leader in a highly specialized market.“

Mr Trestin continued, “There is a very high level of professionalism and accuracy when working with the Maverick team, while also creating an atmosphere that is very friendly and inviting throughout the project. The investment in Maverick machinery will give us an opportunity to produce higher quality products and a chance to provide our products to clients from all over the world.“

Maverick is a market leading innovator of manufacturing machines for the global bag-in-box packaging market.

With over 18 years of experience supplying equipment to global packaging leaders, Maverick is solidly established as a leader in a highly specialized market segment.

Maverick specializes in the design, engineering, production and specialized support of their equipment ensuring the optimal fit for their customers. Maverick is a division of Liqui-Box, a global industry leader in flexible packaging.

Source: Company Press Release

 

Related News

Related Videos

Related

Graham Partners to buy flexible packaging manufacturer ABX

Popular Trending today

  1. Maverick grows sales in Lithuania
  2. Graham Partners to buy flexible packaging manufacturer ABX
  3. Taghleef agrees to buy Biofilm to expand presence in Latin America
  4. Cosmo Films introduces new CPP metalized film with high metal bond
  5. ProAmpac site secures food safety certification

Suppliers

  1. Rohrer
  2. Uflex Limited
  3. Dantex