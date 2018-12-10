Mauser Packaging Solutions has agreed to acquire the reconditioning business currently owned by a group of companies called IRS.

Mauser Packaging is acquiring container purchase, reconditioning and recycling assets from Incineration Recycling Services, Container Recyclers of Camden, Incineration Recycling of Texas, Sustainable Decarbonization Services , R&R Tire, and Robert J. Fogel and Ronald J. Fogel, Jr (collectively known as IRS).

The companies did not disclose the financial terms the transaction.

Mauser Packaging Solutions president, ofreconditioning Charles Veniez said: “IRS is the right partner for us at exactly the right time. We’re excited to have the team join our Mauser Packaging Solutions organization.

“Their positions in the important Northeast U.S. and Texas markets perfectly complement our current product and service portfolio, while the de-carbonization business provides us with an exciting new pathway for our recycling services platform.”

Mauser Packaging Solutions was formed by four packaging firms Mauser Group, BWAY, National Container Group (NCG) and Industrial Container Services (ICS) to offer true sustainability at scale, to companies all over the world.

IRS co-owner Ron Fogel said: “Rob, our family and I would like to thank all of our IRS colleagues in New Jersey and Texas for all of their many years of service and dedication.

“We share a special bond with our employees and customers alike, and by choosing Mauser Packaging Solutions as our partner for the future, we know the future of the enterprise is in good hands. A big thanks to all our customers for their many years of loyal support and the wonderful relationships created over the years, and we look forward to continuing to service you in the future.”

Mauser Packaging Solutions provides solutions and services across the packaging lifecycle, offering large and small metal, plastic, fiber and hybrid packaging to the companies worldwide.

Its services are being offered to industries ranging food, beverage, personal care and pharmaceuticals to chemicals, petrochemicals, agrochemicals and paints.

With headquarters in Oak Brook, Illinois, the company employs over 11,000 people across the world and has combined revenue of $4bn.