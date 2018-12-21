Packaging solutions provider Mauser has introduced new medical waste container, made of 100% recycled plastics generated from post-consumer packaging waste.

The new WIVA Infinity Container for medical wastes offers more protection and handling of specific healthcare risk waste with the environmental benefits of using recycled plastic resin.

The containers are made of 100% recycled plastics and users in hospitals, clinics, laboratories, practices, nursing homes and pharmacies could expect a reduced CO 2 footprint. They are capable of reducing more than 50% of carbon emission compared to those made of virgin plastic material.

Mauser Benelux sales manager Kees Vredevoort said: “the new WIVA Infinity Container is available in sizes 30l, 50l and 60l complementing our well known WIVA Medical Waste Container range.”

Mauser Packaging Solutions has collaborated with Quality Circular Polymers (QCP) and SUEZ for developing new recycling plastics suitable for packaging designed to handle healthcare risk waste.

For the recent development, supply chain partners in the industry have teamed up on a joint idea of a circular economy to reduce the environmental impact of a specific product.

The new product concept has been tested according to the United Nations Dangerous Goods protocols. It has gained a special permit form Dutch authorities allowing its use in the Dutch market and on Dutch roads.

The company appreciates cooperation and support from several Dutch authorities like Transport Inspection authority IL&T, Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and Testing Authority T&CPI.

Mauser international packaging division product management head Axel Schaefer said: “Having installed recycling centers in the United States, Brazil and Europe, Mauser Packaging Solutions can generate high-quality post-industrial resin to manufacture a wide range of industrial packaging with a significantly lower carbon footprint.”

Mauser claims it continuously looks for new ways to reduce the environmental impact of its packaging and supports customers in reaching their sustainability goals. It provides sustainability-oriented services from production to recycling and Infinity program is one of the main initiatives which combine all efforts to produce packaging using recycled plastics.