Master of Mixes, a US-based retail cocktail mix brand, has unveiled new branding and packaging across its product portfolio.

The comprehensive brand refresh, including redesigned packaging, new branding and fresh website, is expected to help the company better reach its consumers.

Master of Mixes said that the remixed look illustrates its continued focus on evolving to meet trends in the cocktail industry.

The new, sleek packaging is provided for the brand’s single-step cocktail mixers and craft-quality cocktail essentials products to compliment any bar cart or gathering.

The redesigned cocktail mixer and cocktail essentials bottles feature illustrative elements, which put a spotlight on each flavor’s distinct personality.

Cocktail mixer bottles are also provided with a foil finish and lifestyle imagery, which visually inspires and connects with consumers who intend to take their at-home cocktail to the next level.

American Beverage Marketers president George Wagner said: “On the forefront of the ever-progressing cocktail space, we strategized against trends and consumer needs to create revamped packaging with the same care and attention that goes into crafting all of our products.

“By evolving our existing packaging and sourcing quality ingredients, we are committed to meeting the diverse expectations of cocktail drinkers and continue to prove our leadership in the mixer landscape.”

Master of Mixes has collaborated with Jennifer Sbranti, founder of Hostess with the Mostess, a creative living and party planning resource founded in 2006, to celebrate the brand’s remixed look.

Sbranti will develop exclusive home entertaining concepts inspired by and specifically designed to compliment Master of Mixes, including styled drink stations, seasonally themed recipes, décor ideas and party tips for holidays and special occasions.

Wagner added: “We’re thrilled to team up with Jennifer to celebrate Master of Mixes’ brand refresh and give our fans more inspiration for home entertaining.”

Master of Mixes is an American Beverage Marketers brand that has hand-crafted cocktails with more than 20 flavors, which are marketed at retailers and grocery stores across the US and in more than 33 countries.