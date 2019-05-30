Marrs Printing & Packaging, a provider of full-service digital and offset print, has invested in Koenig & Bauer Rapida 106 press to ensure brand integrity and improved quality printing.

The packaging firm operates two Koenig & Bauer Rapida 106 41-inch presses at its 45,000ft² facility located in Southern California. The facility also comprises digital presses and finishing equipment in addition to the two offset presses.

At the facility, the firm plans to install the new Rapida 106 seven-colour full LED-UV offset press with board and plastic packages, as well as Eagle Systems for producing folding cartons.

Marrs Printing & Packaging vice-president Scott Marrs said: “Our job is to protect brand integrity and ensure that color stays consistent on the packaging.

“We’ve chosen a third Rapida 106 because we’re at full capacity and need to remain flexible and fluid providing top job quality.

“Our two current Koenig & Bauer Rapida presses quickly and consistently deliver high-end packaging products to our West Coast retail customers mainly in the cosmetic and healthcare industries and we’re sure our third Rapida press will provide the same results.”

Koenig & Bauer said that three Rapida presses will help Marrs to drive maximum performance and yield significant results, especially for short-run fast turnaround jobs.

To provide colour consistency and control throughout the job run, the Rapida 106 has been equipped with advanced inline and online systems, such as the Koenig & Bauer QualiTronic ColorControl and ErgoTronic Color Control.

Koenig & Bauer said that the systems can automatically run colour control and quality checks based on each individual brand’s logo and signature colour recognition.

The Rapida press also features fully automatic plate changing system to help reduce manual intervention during production.

Koenig & Bauer said in a statement: “Not only was Marrs attracted to its environmentally friendly process but also its particularly high print quality, ability to stand out on critical uncoated and offset stock with sharp dots and high color brilliance, and the elimination of printing powder.”

Established in 1972, Marrs Printing and Packaging is involved in providing printing services and custom packaging solutions to its customers.