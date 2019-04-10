UPS wholly-owned subsidiary Marken has introduced a new thermal box for the critical shipments of pharmaceutical solutions.

Marken Smart Box is an exclusive and custom-designed thermal box developed to ship clinical drug products, clinical drug substance, and cell and gene therapies.

The new smart box will also offer round the clock tracking visibility using any one of three different GPS tracking devices.

Marken Smart Box is claimed to be the first truly configurable container, which holds capacity to use any GPS tracking device, including the firm’s Sentry device that provides location, temperature, movement, and shock one time per hour.

The new smart box will also allow Bluetooth technology for temperature monitoring and identification.

Featuring an advanced phase change technology, the Marken Smart Box is said to meet ISTA 3A qualified distribution testing for payload integrity and performance.

Each case provides complete chain of custody assurance, and will add a lock or security seal to each shipment.

The Smart Box has been broadly thermal tested in compliance with industry standards for up to 96 hours at 2-8 degrees C, including Analytical Thermal Modeling Software (ATMOS) enabled lane simulation scenarios, said the company.

Marken CEO Wes Wheeler said: “Marken has once again made the investments required to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations for shipment security and visibility. At least 1,000 new Marken Smart Box containers are scheduled for delivery to various Marken locations starting this month.

“At the same time, we are increasing our fleet of Sentry GPS tracking devices and have placed additional orders for thermal packaging to supplement the new Smart Box.”

Marken is a patient-centric supply chain organization, which serves customers in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries.

The firm provides direct to patient and home health care services and conducts biological sample shipments. With over 900 staff members, the firm carries out 55,000 drug and biological shipments per month at all temperature ranges in more than 150 countries.