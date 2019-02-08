UPS wholly-owned subsidiary Marken has developed a new automated closed loop packaging solution for clinical trials industry.

The automated closed loop packaging solution will enable clinical trial materials to move at any temperature to any destination with an integrated and automated packaging returns process.

Marken is claimed to be the only firm that provides this automated closed loop service as a sole provider.

The company’s new Marken service enables critical drug shipments, which travel with reusable and expensive packaging, to return to origin for reconditioning and repositioning with efficiency.

Marken has partnered with major packaging providers of temperature-controlled packaging solutions to develop the new automated closed loop packaging solution.

The packaging inventory of the company is tracked seamlessly between origin and destination, while UPS’ small package network, will enable to return to a central location where it can be repositioned efficiently.

Marken has deployed the new closed loop service operates at its branches in Philadelphia, Frankfurt and Paris, and is planning to expand to other locations in this year.

Marken CEO Wes Wheeler said: “This service reduces the need for our clients to rely on multiple companies to provide return packaging services.

“Marken has the capability to manage the used packaging, recondition it in one of our global facilities and re-position it at the lowest possible cost. This unique service offers tremendous savings for our clients who rely on expensive, reusable packaging for moving their clinical drug product.”

Marken is the patient-centric supply chain organization that provides services to the customers in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries.

The company provides direct to patient and home health care services and conducts biological sample shipments. Marken has advanced GMP-compliant depot network and logistic hubs in 48 locations across the globe for clinical trial material storage and distribution.

With more than 900 staff members, the firm carries out 55,000 drug and biological shipments per month at all temperature ranges in over 150 countries.

In addition, Marken offers biological kit production, ancillary material sourcing, storage and distribution, shipment lane verification and qualifications, GDP, regulatory and compliance consultancy services to the pharma and logistics industry.