UPS wholly-owned subsidiary Marken has introduced a new Bluetooth technology for monitoring valuable clinical product shipments.

The company has added Roambee monitoring technology to its packaging portfolio to offer enhanced end to end visibility across the supply chain for valuable clinical product shipments.

Roambee devices will be affixed to Marken‘s packaging fleet to help better monitor shipments at certain staging locations across the clinical supply chain.

Marken said that the investment in Roambee real-time monitoring technology offers the platform for growth and expansion for shipment visibility.

Marken CEO Wes Wheeler said: “We have seen an incredible growth in the number of sensitive shipments that demand real time tracking and we understand that clients expect tracking technology for shipments of any value in today’s industry.

“As the value of clinical products continues to climb, our clients are asking Marken to manage and track their shipments as a standard value-added service.”

Via packaging fleet equipped with Roambee sensors, Marken can continuously scan, identify, locate and re-deploy assets rapidly, as well as monitor the location, condition, and security of products travelling with them.

The integrated solution is said to comply with the industry qualification standards for data integrity and temperature assurance, and also offers added visibility within the Marken network.

The service can also be accessed by clients for whom Marken manages their owned reusable packaging fleet.

According to the company, the validated GPS and temperature monitor validated devices are sized to be used for even the smallest of packages and provide a price-competitive solution for any kind, size, and value of shipment.

Roambee CEO Sanjay Sharma said: “We are delighted to partner with Marken to deliver an on-demand visibility solution using a combination of our BeeBeacon sensors and cloud-based machine learning platform.”

Marken is a patient-centric supply chain organization, which serves customers in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. The firm provides direct to patient and home health care services and conducts biological sample shipments.