Dover’s wholly-owned subsidiary Markem-Imaje has introduced a new laser printer for wide web stick pack coding and scoring applications.

The new SmartLase C350HD+ printer from Markem-Imaje will help reduce the number of lasers required to print and score across a wide film web. It will also support in increasing coding speed and uptime.

Stick packs and sachets are used to supply single-serve portions of food and drink products to the food service industry and on-the-go consumers. The triplex packaging film material can be challenging to code and score, said the company.

The variability of triplex packaging has been addressed by the company by providing the SmartLase C350HD+ in two wave lengths, including 10.2μm and 10.6μm.

The company’s latest printer, which requires less energy, will help reduce the number of lasers required to code multiple stick pack lanes.

With the new laser printer, the manufacturers can use three lasers to code 12 lanes of stick packs and two lasers for 10 lanes, enabling to reduce upfront acquisition costs.

The printers feature advanced diodes that will help advance code adjustments to minimize changeover times and material waste, and the unit’s patented Intelli’Arc technology holds capacity to code 30% faster and better than conventional vector lasers.

Intelli’Cool technology allows the lasers to operate at full capacity in the range from 5°C to 40°C and even at high-application duty cycles with no negative effect on quality and uptime.

The laser can also be used to accurately score stick packs, helping to make savings on scoring blade maintenance costs and avoid the downtime required for blade replacement.

The dust proof IP65 version can be used for coffee, sugar and other powdered stick pack applications.

Markem-Imaje current laser product marketing manager Alex Koudriashov said: “Our new SmartLase C350HD+ is a right-sized, cost-effective and energy-efficient solution for wide web and stick pack coding and scoring.

“By reducing the number of lasers, our customers can reduce their CAPEX and OPEX while achieving better codes and higher OEE, critical when operating within the tight profit margins in this industry.”

Markem-Imaje produces identification and traceability solutions, as well as offers a range of thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems to the customers.