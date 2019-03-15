Markem-Imaje, part of Dover, has announced the launch of Detect-Plus, a new competitively priced stand-alone camera verification system that ensures product has been properly coded

The functionality of Markem-Imaje’s SmartDate thermal transfer overprinter (“TTO”) coders is extended with the add-on of Detect-Plus, which prevents costly product recalls and wasted material and time by verifying the presence, position, and quality of printed codes directly on film packaging.

Unlike other systems which infer code information by checking the TTO ribbon, Detect-Plus assesses print on packaging itself, ensuring codes do not jeopardize compliance through their absence or by misplacement.

Ribbon check systems, by contrast, can tell you the code has been printed but not that it was at the wrong angle or missed the packaging entirely.

Compact and adjustable, the print and detect system is designed to fit easily into the majority of medium- to high-volume packaging lines.

Paired with Markem-Imaje’s SmartDate X60, for example, Detect-Plus checks and confirms quality at a rate of up to 350 packages per minute, at 300 dpi. And, its ingress protection rating of IP65 makes it ideal for the most challenging production environments.

Cost-efficient and designed to be ‘plug and play,’ it does not require the purchase of any external hardware or software during installation. Once installed, the SmartDate user interface immediately interacts with the Detect-Plus camera to check and confirm conformity of the code on the packaging. In case of a fault, the user interface will automatically emit a warning for corrective action.

Because Detect-Plus checks the product, not the ribbon, its code validation process is not compromised when traditionally faded code is printed during ribbon saving mode on most TTO coders. When used with ribbon saving mode, Detect-Plus users can enjoy up to 20% in ribbon savings.

Detect-Plus is a kit that can be purchased new with, or retrofitted to, Markem-Imaje SmartDate X40 or SmartDate X60 coders, and is available throughout Europe, Canada, and the United States.

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems.

Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace.

Source: Company Press Release