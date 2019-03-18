Nova Scotia-based Maritime Labels and Packaging has invested in HP Indigo 6900 digital press, in a bid to enhance its operational capabilities.

Maritime Labels and Packaging will use the HP Indigo 6900 digital press for high-volume printing of digital shrink sleeves with infinite flexibility for variation.

The company has purchased the HP Indigo 6900 press at its Bedford facility, enabling it to become the first supplier of digitally printed shrink sleeves in the region to its clients of craft beer, wine, spirits, cider, spices, juices and nutraceutical brands.

HP Indigo 6900 press will support Maritime to print on premium label substrates, in addition to adding embellishments such as foiling, embossing and screen printing.

The narrow-web HP Indigo 6900 press holds capacity to meet highly demanding data applications, including 1:1 brand campaigns and security printing.

The press is provided with an advanced print server called HP Production Pro for Indigo labels and packaging.

According to the company, the server offers up to five times faster RIP power for more jobs per day and faster turnaround.

HP Indigo 6900 press can be used in various labels and packaging applications, including folding cartons and shrink sleeves.

The press supports high-volume label production and can be used to produce pressure-sensitive, glue-applied, in-mold (IML), and heat transfer labels.

The press will help provide bright bold color and 360-degree product coverage for packaging of beverage and dairy products.

In addition, the press can add digital foil, tactile, varnish and special effects in a single pass.

Maritime Labels and Packaging operations manager Paul Sproule said: “We believe in thinking outside the box as we develop our product offerings, aiming to add the highest quality products. After considering the available technologies, we concluded the print quality and flexibility the new HP Indigo 6900 shines.”

Focusing more on Atlantic Canada, Maritime Labels and Packaging provides digital label printing solutions to its customers. Since 2003, the company has been offering direct-to-press label printing services to local, national, and international companies.