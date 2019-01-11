Germany-based Mari-Senf has introduced a new mustard dispensing system, which is designed by DS Smith’s Rapak and Sweden-based Asept.

The new mustard dispensing system will allow to reduce serving and clean-up time for street food kiosks.

Mari-Senf mustard is said to be most preferred spread on Germany’s Leberkäse, a traditional meatloaf from the south of the country.

Rapak is a global supplier of bag-in-box packaging and filling equipment, while Asept provides safe and hygienic dispensing pumps and plastic and metal dispensers to its customers.

Rapak and Asept have developed an advanced bag-in-bag dispensing system, which features a2.5L flexible bag inserted in a reusable plastic container with a pump dispenser.

Asept sales and marketing director Patric Hammarlund said: “I am very proud that Asept and Rapak have found a common solution for a new client; it is a smart packaging solution with a hygienic pump that together improves the cost efficiency and keeps the serving station nice and tidy.

Since 1865, Mari-Senf has been producing mustard. It is a family-owned company from Bavaria. The firm provides flavored mustard range in small glass jars.

To expand the product into the foodservice market, Mari-Senf has selected easy-to-serve bag-in-box pump for its mustard

Mari-Senf has collaborated with DS Smith Plastics (UK)’s business unit Rapak and Swedish firm Asept for the development of an advanced packaging and dispensing solution.

The new packaging has been designed in a practical way to dispense mustard for small take-away outlets, as the Germans eat traditional Bavarian meats and sausages as a quick lunch at work, festivals and other outside events.

Mari-Senf has preferred a compact, tidy and easy-to-use packaging with less plastic than alternatives.

The new dispensing system is equipped with a tamper evident adapter from Rapak, which connects the bag to the pump.

The new system enables to extend freshness, reduce product residues and food waste, enhance food safety and save time spent on filling and cleaning.

“Rapak regional sales director Edgar Buren said: The solution provided by Asept and Rapak has huge plastic waste reduction potential. It eliminates the use of single-use sachets that are at risk of ending up as pollution in the environment or the seas due to littering or poor waste management.”