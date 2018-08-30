Marchesini Group to launch three stand-alone machines in American packaging market

Marchesini Group will introduce new MA 400 continuous motion horizontal cartoner at the Pack Expo Chicago, which will take place from 14 to 17 October.

Marchesini will also exhibit the TURBO-MEK 150 vacuum turbo-emulsifier by DUMEK , the group’s brand specialized in manufacturing of cosmetic processing machines.

The MA 400 continuous motion cartoner is a completely updated machine with improved ergonomics, reliability and user-friendliness.

This machine inherits the best of the BA 400 cartoner, which since the 1980’s has been the global benchmark in efficient reliability and ergonomic design in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

MA 400 guarantees extremely fast changeover times and low maintenance. It is compact in size – without compromising the machine’s high-speed output and ease of use, thanks to a wide range of control functions that guarantee maximum efficiency.

A new operator interface called “Easy Door” has several improvements from both a functional and aesthetic point of view.

The new software makes the operating system more powerful and faster. The wider screen is more ergonomic and much more sensitive.

MA 400 is a perfect solution for high-speed cartoning of all product types (blisters, bottles and vials, rigid and squeezable tubes, sachets and trays) for the pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets.

Source: Company Press Release