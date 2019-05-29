Over a two-week period, Malaysia will send 60 containers with more than 3,000 metric tonnes of non-recyclable plastic waste

Malaysia intends to send 10 containers packed with 450 metric tonnes of non-recyclable plastic waste immediately back to countries including the UK, US, Canada and Australia.

The South-East Asian country’s Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin announced that a further 50 containers intercepted at its port will also be inspected, before also being returned.

The move is designed to make sure Malaysia does not become a dumping ground for wealthy nations.

Malaysia and many other developing countries have become new targets after China banned the importing of plastic waste last year.

Speaking at a press conference, Ms Yeo said: “Now we know that garbage is traded under the pretext of recycling, Malaysians are forced to suffer poor air quality due to the open burning of plastics, which leads to health hazards, polluted rivers, illegal landfills and a host of other related environmental health problems.”

“Malaysia, like any other developing country, has a right to clean air, clean water, sustainable resources and clean environmental living.

“If they [developed countries] ship to Malaysia, we will return it without mercy.

“We would like to also ask them to take responsibility – not only curb the import of their waste, but to actually curb it at source.

“To be very opaque with your own taxpayers on recycling waste, and then dump that garbage into our country is unfair and uncivilised.

“We urge developed countries to review their management of plastic waste and stop shipping their rubbish out to developing nations.”

According to Ms Yeo, one UK-based recycling firm exported more than 1,000 containers, amounting to 50,000 metric tonnes of waste, over a two-year period.

Malaysia’s ban on the import of plastic waste

The Malay government announced in October 2018 it would take steps to limit the importing of plastic waste.

Prior to this ban, the nation became the top destination for plastic waste exporters, receiving nearly half a million tonnes from its top ten source countries between January and July 2018.

The country’s Housing Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin told a news conference: “We have agreed to stop the issuance of approved permits (APs) for the import of plastic scraps – the types that are contaminated.

“Those who wish to import quality, clean plastic can apply for new APs but there are strict criteria and we have added more conditions.

“At present, only eight companies in Malaysia fully comply the criteria.

“Some AP owners previously didn’t even have their own factories, so they sent their waste to illegal factories.”

In February 2019, Ms Yeo announced that total of 139 illegal plastic waste recycling factories had been closed since the start of the year.

She said: “All factories that closed or had their operations ceased were the result of inspections of 239 plastic recycling factories via integrated operations held since the beginning of this year to date.”

Ms Yeo said four factories have been charged 389,000 Malaysian ringgits (£73,263) and bosses jailed for one day, while 44 other factories would also be charged.

Malaysian waste problem highlighted in upcoming BBC documentary

The waste problem in Malaysia is a topic that will be addressed in a soon-to-be-released BBC documentary, War on Plastic with Hugh and Anita, hosted by celebrity chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and TV presenter Anita Rani.

Whilr filming in the country, the pair found “up to 20ft high” mounds of plastic waste, including items from high street brands and local council recycling bags.

Speaking about the discover of these items by the documentary team, Louise Edge, senior oceans campaigner at Greenpeace UK, said: “These shocking pictures of UK household recycling dumped in illegal sites thousands of miles from home expose just how serious our plastic waste crisis is.

“Britain can’t carry on dumping its plastic garbage in someone else’s backyard. ‘Out of sight, out of mind’ is not the solution to the problem.

“The major food brands and supermarkets making and selling single-use plastics are churning out more of the stuff than our recycling system can cope with.

“Unless we cut off the stream of plastic at the tap, we won’t stop the overflow of waste spilling out all around us, from Britain’s shores to illegal dumps halfway around the world.”