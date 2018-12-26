Packaging equipment manufacturer Maillis Group (Maillis), a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital, has divested North American end-of-line packaging automation solutions provider Wulftec International to Duravant.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 1990, Wulftec is based in Ayer’s Cliff of Quebec in Canada. It focuses on providing customized and scalable solutions to tackle end-of-line packaging challenges. The company caters to a diversified clientele.

H.I.G. Europe managing director Wolfgang Biedermann said: “Wulftec is the leader in the end-of-line packaging automation market with a truly compelling value proposition.

“The capability to deliver highly value-added solutions, and to provide around-the-clock customer service with a best in class technical support team are unmatched in the industry.

“Since our acquisition of Maillis, we have significantly invested into Wulftec’s expansion and management has done an outstanding job to drive the company’s strong growth trajectory.”

The acquirer, Duravant, is a global engineered equipment company with facilities across North America, Europe and Asia. It provides immediate and aftermarket support to various industry segments including food processing, packaging and material handling sectors.

Maillis was established in 1968 and provides secondary packaging systems and equipment. The company also supplies consumables such as strapping and film products.

Employing around 1,300 people, it has seven production sites located in Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Canada and the US.

With customers across food and beverage, aluminum, steel and construction sectors, Maillis is said to generate more than €260m in revenues.