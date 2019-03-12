Responding to customer demand and the continued success in developing new business Macfarlane Packaging has expanded its Distribution facilities in the South West.

Macfarlane Packaging is the UK leading distributor of a comprehensive range of protective packaging products and has seen a significant increase in demand for its services.

The main warehouse expansions are in Plymouth and Avonmouth (Bristol) and along with the retention of the Patchway facility means the total business capacity has almost doubled in size, offering customers in the area an unparalleled level of service and range of products.

At Patchway, customers have the opportunity to store their own palletised products on a short term basis giving businesses secure options for storing stock over the Brexit period and beyond.

Commenting on the expansion, Phil Rees, Group Regional Director for Macfarlane Packaging said: “Macfarlane Packaging’s expansion in the South West is a direct result of our effort to deliver the highest possible service to our customers and focus on reducing the customers overall costs. Many of our clients are also looking for short term storage solutions and with our increase in capacity in the area, we can now provide more opportunities for businesses.”

Source: Company Press Release.