Mac Papers introduces Argent brand wide format media

Mac Papers, a major merchant distributor in the Southeast US, has launched its exclusive Argent brand of wide format media.

The Argent product portfolio includes digital banners, pressure-sensitive digital vinyls, digital imaging papers and UV laminates.

Mac Papers wide format and graphics director Marty Davis said: “We are thrilled to offer such a strong lineup of high-quality media products.

“The Argent brand of media in combination with our top-notch equipment service platform and technical expertise delivers a true trifecta of value-added wide format solutions for our customers.”

Mac Papers Wide Format Business Development Manager Ash Weekley, who led the extensive Argent product selection process, stated “The Argent offering is an important facet of our company’s overall commitment to help customers advance their wide format efforts.

“We are extremely confident that our Argent products deliver the reliable and consistent performance that commercial printers and sign and display businesses need.”

Argent media products are in stock at all Mac Papers branch locations across the Southeast and available for hands-on demonstrations at the company’s wide format demo centers in Jacksonville and Orlando, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; and Nashville, Tennessee.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Mac Papers is one of the largest wholesale distributors in the Southeastern U.S. The company is a distribution partner for paper and print, packaging, facility supplies and office products.

Mac Papers works with best-in-class suppliers to help businesses and consumers deliver quality results, boost efficiency and improve their bottom line.

The company operates branch locations and retail stores in nine states across the Southeast. Mac Papers is a third generation, family-owned and operated business founded in 1965.

Our sister company Mac Papers Envelope Converters converts and prints an extensive range of standard and custom envelopes – 16 million per day – utilizing the latest in equipment and technology.

