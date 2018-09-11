Loma Systems to display metal detector, check weighing and X-ray inspection at PPMA 2018 event

Loma Systems is planning to showcase its wide range of metal detector, check weighing and X-ray inspection to the food and pharmaceutical industries at PPMA 2018 event.

This event is the UK’s leading production line event and will be on 24-27 September 2018 at the NEC Birmingham. Come along and visit the LOMA team of experts and their latest products at stand C22.

The PPMA Exhibition, is organised by the Processing and Packaging Machinery Association (PPMA), which comprises the PPMA, British Automation & Robot Association (BARA) and the UK Industrial Vision Association (UKIVA). This year’s show is set to be the biggest PPMA Show so far and LOMA are delighted to be exhibiting.

Those that visit the stand, will not see just one new LOMA product, but three latest and amazing LOMA products, all of which will be helping to improve food safety and quality.

For LOMA, the products of X5 Bulkflow X-ray, X5 Pipeline X-ray and IQ4 Metal Detector conveyor, offer the ultimate in protecting the global food industry’s reputation.

NEW X5 Bulkflow X-ray Inspection System

The X5 Bulkflow X-ray sets a new standard in detection of loose and free flowing products like cereals and grains, meat and dried foods. With unique detection geometry and a new x-ray generator set, metals of around 0.6 mm and stone/glass of 2 mm can be detected. Rejection is easily taken care of with a variety of Flap Rejects or Carriage Retract Band.

NEW X5 Pipeline X-ray Inspection System

When needing to inspect with X-ray technology free flowing and pumped product like processed meat, sauces, and jams etc., the X5 Pipeline is the perfect solution. LOMA’s x-ray technology provides excellent detection of all metals, bone, glass and dense plastics. Like the X5 Bulkflow, this unit is designed to work 24/7, plus has security checks to minimise operator errors and keep the line going.

For the perfect solution for your product, it is available with a 2.5” or 3” pipe diameter cassette, plus with ARU piston-type or ARL rotary-type reject valve. The X5 Pipeline is suitable for integration with Handtmann, Vemag or Risco Vacuum Fillers. The X5 Pipeline is exceptionally compact and designed to fit into the same pipe length as our IQ3+ and IQ4 Pipeline metal detectors. The X5 Pipeline is IP69K rated for high pressure washdown and suitable for CIP.

NEW IQ4 – Metal Detector Conveyor

The IQ4 Metal Detector Conveyor is designed for both packaged and loose products and features multiple product memories for rapid product change over and data storage. This machine incorporates the latest Variable Frequency technology and signalling processing for improved detection sensitivity. It also features the new Auto-Learn that rapidly delivers excellent detection sensitivities out of the box for more uptime than ever before.

The larger 7” touchscreen helps make the machine easier to use than previous generation systems, with simple set-up, running and maintenance, plus multi-level password protection for secure access and minimising user errors. When it comes to product rejects, there are various options of Stop on Detect (band stop), air blast, pusher / plough, carriage retract band, diverters or powered decliners. The conveyor system complies with IFS, BRC, BRC and FSMA, and can also be supplied with the highest level of compliance to meet strict Retail Codes of Practice.

Source: Company Press Release