Loftware, a provider of enterprise labelling and artwork management solutions, has introduced a new enterprise labelling solution for the customers in the medical device industry.

Loftware Spectrum for Medical Device is a digital platform specifically developed to meet the unique needs of device manufacturers, as well as address the challenges of labelling in validated environments.

The new enterprise labeling solution will help companies to effectively manage regulatory requirements, including UDI, EU MDR and 21 CRF Part 11, across their global enterprise.

Spectrum for Medical Device enables firms manage labelling, including the design, approval and validation of labels and other content across multiple environments from test and QA to validation, development and production.

The new solution, which is available in the cloud or on-premise, provides a configurable workflow framework and eSignature capabilities to offer new levels of visibility, full audit tracking and advanced control to manage labels.

Loftware Spectrum for Medical Device provides GS1-ready label templates, in addition to a comprehensive set of stock symbols to streamline the label design process and enable compliance with industry regulations.

For the management of common labelling processes for medical device manufacturers, the new solution is comprised of six pre-built applications that offer a wizard-based approach to guide users down the appropriate paths and remove guesswork or potential for human error.

Through a drag-and-drop user interface, the device manufacturers can use or modify pre-existing applications or create new ones for labeling or other business processes.

For additional control and consistency, Spectrum offers layering capabilities for label design that allows different groups or departments to own and control a portion of a label’s real estate, enabling relevant stakeholders to assess and approve layers.

The multi-label layouts provide Spectrum for Medical Device customers flexibility and efficiency when printing, enabling labels with different content and sizes to add in a single layout that can be printed all at once.

Loftware product management vice president Josh Roffman said: “We understand the challenges involved in meeting evolving regulatory requirements as medical device companies implement, deploy, maintain and scale their labeling operations globally.

“Loftware’s depth of knowledge and vast experience in the medical device space enables us to fully address the unique needs of this market.”