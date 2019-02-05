L’occitane Group has entered into a multi-year supply agreement with Loop Industries for transition to 100% sustainable PET plastic.

L’occitane, a manufacturer and retailer of natural cosmetics and well-being products, will incorporate Loop branded sustainable PET plastic into its product packaging by 2022.

The move allows L’occitane to increase the use of its existing 30% recycled plastic to 100% in its bottles by 2025 and mark the Loop logo on all packaging containing Loop PET plastic.

To meet the demand for sustainable packaging solutions, Loop Industries has developed an advanced upcycling technology to provide sustainable plastic products for brand owners, allowing to address the problem of plastic pollution and meet FDA requirements for use in food-grade packaging.

The technology facilitates the development of plastic bottles and packaging, carpet and polyester textile of any color, transparency or condition and ocean plastics that can be degraded by the sun and salt.

Loop Industries founder and CEO Daniel Solomita said: “Helping companies leverage their packaging as a symbol of their commitment to sustainability rather than a symbol of waste is one of our primary missions.

“We are convinced that companies that make this transition, use sustainable packaging and encourage recycling, will help restore our environment and create greater economic value.”

L’occitane is focusing to reduce the impact on the environment through various initiatives ranging from product formulation and sustainable packaging to final product distribution.

In 2008, the firm first launched eco-refills and planning to introduce 15 more en Provence eco-refill products.

L’occitane has collaborated with specialised suppliers to design lighter packaging with recycled materials and intends to increase its current 84% technically recyclable plastic in its bottles to 100% by 2025.

Since 2014, L’occitane has been working with TerraCycle to offer in-store recycling facilities for empty cosmetics containers. It is providing in-store recycling at 30% of its owned stores across the world and pans to reach 100% by 2025.

L’occitane global brand director Adrien Geiger said: “We have been launching eco-refill products, in-store recycling and bottles made out of 100% recycled plastic for more than 10 years and are continuing to progress on this.”