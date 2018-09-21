Linc Systems, an industrial distribution platform of Center Rock Capital Partners, has acquired US-based firm Packaging Systems Design (PSD) for an undisclosed sum.

Based in West Chester of Ohio, Packaging Systems Design is engaged in the distribution of industrial packaging equipment and packaging products.

The company is specialized in end of line automatic packaging equipment to its customers.

Center Rock partner Terry Theodore said: “The acquisition of PSD allows LINC to continue to build scale and strengthens LINC’s position within the industrial distribution industry. Both LINC’s and PSD’s management teams have done a great job and we are excited to support their continued growth.”

Packaging Systems Design, which focuses more on technical and value-added packaging solutions, will be operated as a segment of LINC and supports to expand its presence in the packaging segment.

The firm supplies equipment from major brands, including Arpac shrink bundlers and case packers, Wulftec stretch wrappers, Fanuc and ABB robotics, Tripack full body sleeve labeling and tamper evident, Pearson, Hamrick and Climax case packers, Acme and Maillis strappers and WS Packaging labelers.

It also provides different materials, including stretch and shrink films, strapping, cornerboard, and edge protection and other products.

PSD designs, sells and services Wulftec’s stretch packaging equipment. Wulftec platform is comprised of semi-automatics, platform automatics, conveyorized turntables and rotary towers and automatic horizontal wrapping system.

The firm also provides technical support, including turnkey installation, line integration, start-up and training services, as well as preventative maintenance services after the equipment is sold to the customers.

PSD also provides shrink bundling equipment from Tekkra, Arpac and other major manufacturers, as well as shrink sleeve equipment from Tripack.

LINC Systems founder and president Ted Azar said: “PSD shares our ‘customer first’ culture and commitment to providing the highest levels of customer service.

“This acquisition is a great opportunity for us to expand our product and service capabilities. We are excited to have Keith Gordon, President of PSD, and the PSD team join our organization and look forward to working together to serve our combined customer base.”